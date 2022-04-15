DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.59.

DD opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.26. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 118.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 55.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 88,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 31,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

