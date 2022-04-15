Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.56. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 2,311 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $494.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,449 in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 827,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after buying an additional 146,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,282,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

