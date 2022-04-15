Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.56. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 2,312 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:DYN)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.