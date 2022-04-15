e-Gulden Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $94.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.45 or 0.00274221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001325 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001613 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,793 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,624 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

