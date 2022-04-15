e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) to announce $90.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.10 million to $94.50 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $377.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $381.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $401.58 million, with estimates ranging from $391.33 million to $412.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

ELF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.60. 246,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,317.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,758,000 after purchasing an additional 156,322 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,453,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

