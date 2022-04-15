Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DEA. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,594 shares of company stock worth $1,076,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

