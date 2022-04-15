easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 620 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.08) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 570 ($7.43) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.75) price target on easyJet in a report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target (down from GBX 900 ($11.73)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.19) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).
Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 574.20 ($7.48) on Monday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The firm has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 572.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 589.97.
easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.
