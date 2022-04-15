easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 620 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.08) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 570 ($7.43) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.75) price target on easyJet in a report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target (down from GBX 900 ($11.73)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.19) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 574.20 ($7.48) on Monday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The firm has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 572.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 589.97.

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Also, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,097.73). In the last three months, insiders bought 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

