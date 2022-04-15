Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) will announce $556.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.00 million and the lowest is $543.20 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $519.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on EPC. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

