EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Update

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EG Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,046. EG Acquisition has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EG Acquisition by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the period. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

