Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in March

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGTYF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eguana Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

EGTYF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,380. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.