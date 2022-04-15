Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG) Trading Down 0.1%

Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 284.60 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 284.60 ($3.71). Approximately 27,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,576,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.80 ($3.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 284.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.60.
Ei Group plc (EIG.L) Company Profile (LON:EIG)
