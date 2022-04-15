Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG) Trading Down 0.1%

Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 284.60 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 284.60 ($3.71). Approximately 27,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,576,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.80 ($3.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 284.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.60.

Ei Group plc (EIG.L) Company Profile (LON:EIG)

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

