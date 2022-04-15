Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0194 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $4.32 million and $5,976.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.65 or 0.00275937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001286 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,485,022 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

