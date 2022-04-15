Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ELMS. Benchmark downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of ELMS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 529,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,495. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

