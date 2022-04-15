ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Achieves Market Cap of $38,214.96

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $38,214.96 and approximately $25,943.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN (CRYPTO:ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

