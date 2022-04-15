Emera (TSE:EMA) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to C$66.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Emera traded as high as C$64.96 and last traded at C$64.77, with a volume of 56886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.66.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EMA. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.54.

The firm has a market cap of C$16.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$60.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.03.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.2349946 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

