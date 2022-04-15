Emercoin Market Cap Hits $1.79 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Emercoin has a market cap of $1.79 million and $8,349.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

DarkCrypto (DARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,082,444 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

