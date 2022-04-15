Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$359,854.95 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$359,854.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$65,534.56.
TSE EMP.A opened at C$43.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.68. Empire Company Limited has a 52-week low of C$36.20 and a 52-week high of C$46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$11.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.
About Empire (Get Rating)
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
