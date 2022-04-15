Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$359,854.95 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$359,854.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$65,534.56.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$43.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.68. Empire Company Limited has a 52-week low of C$36.20 and a 52-week high of C$46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$11.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87.

Get Empire alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMP.A shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

About Empire (Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.