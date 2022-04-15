Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ELEZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Endesa from €21.00 ($22.83) to €21.50 ($23.37) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endesa from €22.50 ($24.46) to €22.60 ($24.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. 20,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,380. Endesa has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $14.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

