Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enel SpA is an electricity operator in Italy, which engages in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates a range of hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, geothermal, wind, and photovoltaic power plants. The Company is also involved in the import, distribution and sale of natural gas. It listens and compares with consumer associations, environmentalists, small businesses and local governments to prevent critical issues and develop projects in accordance with the needs of all. Enel SpA is based in Rome, Italy. “

ENLAY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($10.00) to €8.30 ($9.02) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enel from €9.00 ($9.78) to €7.20 ($7.83) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 850,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,372. Enel has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.70.

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

