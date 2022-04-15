Energean (LON:ENOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.86) price target on shares of Energean in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of ENOG opened at GBX 1,237 ($16.12) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -29.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,069.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 957.49. Energean has a 52-week low of GBX 599.50 ($7.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,295 ($16.88). The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16.

In other news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of Energean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.46), for a total transaction of £1,699,739.32 ($2,214,932.66).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

