Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.08. Energy Transfer posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

ET stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,253,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,507,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after buying an additional 17,125,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after buying an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $46,325,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

