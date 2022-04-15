Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives $39.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on E. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($15.98) to €14.90 ($16.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter worth $25,814,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,583,000 after acquiring an additional 598,297 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 188,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

E stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 518,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,919. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ENI has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

About ENI (Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.