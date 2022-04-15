Entain (ENT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Entain (LON: ENT) recently:

4/13/2022 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/4/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/31/2022 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,060 ($26.84) price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Entain had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,165 ($28.21) to GBX 2,060 ($26.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/9/2022 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/4/2022 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/4/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,354 ($30.68) price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/21/2022 – Entain had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,050 ($26.71). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:ENT traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,551.50 ($20.22). 6,847,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,687. Entain Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.58). The company has a market cap of £9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,614.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,757.74.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.76) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($31,899.92).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

