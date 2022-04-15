Entain (ENT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Entain (LON: ENT) recently:
- 4/13/2022 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/4/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 3/31/2022 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,060 ($26.84) price target on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Entain had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,165 ($28.21) to GBX 2,060 ($26.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 3/9/2022 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/4/2022 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/4/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,354 ($30.68) price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/21/2022 – Entain had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,050 ($26.71). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:ENT traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,551.50 ($20.22). 6,847,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,687. Entain Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.58). The company has a market cap of £9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,614.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,757.74.
In other news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.76) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($31,899.92).
