EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $390.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPAM. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $466.45.

EPAM stock opened at $290.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.81. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,237,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 43,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in EPAM Systems by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

