Equal (EQL) Market Capitalization Hits $355,236.49

Equal (EQL) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Equal coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Equal has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Equal has a market cap of $355,236.49 and approximately $2,246.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00034874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00105158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.