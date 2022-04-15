Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.71.

EQGPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equitable Group from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of EQGPF remained flat at $$49.08 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 505. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

