Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the March 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBKDY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.35) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($45.65) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.17) to €47.00 ($51.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.17) to €36.00 ($39.13) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.37. 47,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,258. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.43. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 21.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

