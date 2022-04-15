Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Escalade had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 16.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of ESCA opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. Escalade has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

Get Escalade alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESCA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer purchased 3,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $43,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Escalade by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Escalade by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Escalade by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Escalade (Get Rating)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.