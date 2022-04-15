Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) PT Lowered to $55.00 at BTIG Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.44.

ESNT stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 131,365 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

