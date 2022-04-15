Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of XGN opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Exagen has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 55.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Exagen by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exagen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exagen by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 467,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Exagen by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Exagen by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

