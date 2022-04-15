Exane BNP Paribas Lowers London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has GBX 8,600 ($112.07) price objective on the stock.

LNSTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($117.93) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8,825.00.

Shares of LNSTY stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $29.26.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

