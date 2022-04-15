ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) One Day Volume Hits $394.00

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $287,065.03 and $394.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003866 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000978 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.