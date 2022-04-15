ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.33.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService stock opened at $145.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $149.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.52.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan bought 1,263 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.