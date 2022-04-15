Experian’s (EXPN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.58) to GBX 2,850 ($37.14) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($53.43) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup cut Experian to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($41.00) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,206.57 ($41.78).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,739 ($35.69) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,918.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.26 billion and a PE ratio of 33.24. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,528 ($32.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,689 ($48.07).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.