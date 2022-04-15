Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. 28,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,463. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $121.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 19.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.