Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,619,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,586,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,603,000 after purchasing an additional 82,615 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fastenal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,019,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Fastenal by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,366 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

