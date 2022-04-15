FBN Securities Begins Coverage on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

UPST has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Upstart from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.21.

UPST opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.87.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $27,751,889. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 522,191 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

