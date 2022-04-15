Fear NFTs Price Tops $1.27 (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.81 or 0.07475710 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,375.89 or 0.99754619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.