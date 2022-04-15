Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,941,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,009,000 after buying an additional 4,272,676 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,999,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,831,000 after buying an additional 889,665 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 751,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,077,000 after buying an additional 49,285 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 569,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after buying an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 327,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares in the last quarter.

FREL stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

