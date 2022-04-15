Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Shares Down 0.7%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.22. 2,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,743,000.

