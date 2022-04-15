First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,097,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,699 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 27.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 963,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 90.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,001 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,896,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

