First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $276.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.81. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

