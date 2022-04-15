First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the March 15th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 279.0 days.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$13.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

