First National Trust Co Buys 70 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Intuit by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 406,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,623,000 after purchasing an additional 158,849 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $465.11 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.31.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

