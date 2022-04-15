First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $220.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

