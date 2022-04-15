First National Trust Co Purchases 1,598 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,547,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $254.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $238.14 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.34.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

