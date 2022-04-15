First National Trust Co Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $270.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $261.48 and a 52-week high of $327.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.16.

