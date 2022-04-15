First National Trust Co Sells 110,901 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 110,901 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

