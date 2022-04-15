First National Trust Co Sells 352 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.20 and a 200 day moving average of $125.40.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.