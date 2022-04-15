First National Trust Co Trims Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

